Consultation open on Tairāwhiti 2050

26/09/2019

Public consultation is now open for Tairāwhiti 2050, Council’s 30 year future-thinking plan for the region.

We’re calling on the community to share their aspirations for Tairāwhiti as we develop the 30 year plan, which looks at how we can respond to the opportunities and challenges facing us, such as climate change, biodiversity loss, changing technology and population growth.

The plan will guide the work of Council and other organisations and identify investment and collaboration opportunities throughout the region.

To develop the draft plan, Council has already consulted with targeted groups, including several stakeholder workshops during April and May.

The plan introduces eight outcomes for the region:

· A driven and enabling council

· Resilient communities

· A vibrant city and townships

· Connected and Safe Communities

· We take sustainability seriously

· We celebrate our heritage

· A diverse economy

· Delivering for Maori

To learn more about the outcomes and aspirations in the draft plan and to share your feedback, visit our website www.shapetairawhiti.nz or email us at shapetairawhiti@gdc.govt.nz.

Submissions close Friday 18 October.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

