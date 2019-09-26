Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cancer Society Ball returns to Queenstown

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 3:22 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society

After a three-year hiatus Queenstown’s local Cancer Society is bringing its annual fundraising ball back to life.

On November 23, the Queenstown Memorial Centre will wind back the clock to the 1920s for a Great Gatsby Ball raising funds for the charity.

The Cancer Society of New Zealand – Southland/Otago Division event is proudly sponsored by Naylor Love among a long list of other generous businesses.

Tickets cost $165pp and include a delicious dinner from local catering company Flying Trestles and complimentary refreshments, followed by an evening jam-packed with entertainment.

Cancer Society Event and Community Campaigns Co-ordinator Shantelle Cockroft-Gerken says it’s going to be a night to remember.

“There will be more than just a traditional ball and dinner – it’s going to be an evening bursting at the seams with divine food and amazing entertainment with an incredible line-up of local talent.

“We really hope the community rallies around us for this event because money raised goes straight back into Otago and Southland services, it’s not dispersed throughout the country.”

She says there’s already people enquiring about tables for end of year Christmas events.

A jazz band will kick off the evening followed by local stand-up comedian Hugo Huntington, comedy duo Wando and Simoe performing their interactive ‘magic’ show, music from RED Entertainment and a 1920s-style interactive, demonstration performance from Salsa Queenstown.

Cancer campaigner Blair Vining’s brother Shaun will speak during the night.

A selection of canapés and refreshments will be offered to guests at the beginning of the evening, followed by a banquet feast, finishing with a dessert platter. A cash bar will available on the night.

A range of items will be auctioned off including a premium economy return flight package to anywhere in Europe for two people, kindly donated by Singapore Airlines.

The ball runs from 7pm till late at the Queenstown Memorial Centre on November 23. Up to 23 tables of 10 are available, individual tickets $165, table of 10 $1650.

Tickets on sale from September 26 via Shantelle Cockroft-Gerken on shantelle.cg@cansoc.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cancer Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


41 Events And 90 NZ Businesses: Climate Strike Friday

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders will stand united tomorrow, Friday 27th September for climate justice. Students will be striking from school, parents will be joining their kids and university students rallying in the thousands.Over 40 events have been organised nationwide by School Strike 4 Climate NZ in places such as Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch but also Karamea, Dunsandel and Great Barrier Island. More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 