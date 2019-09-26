Cancer Society Ball returns to Queenstown

After a three-year hiatus Queenstown’s local Cancer Society is bringing its annual fundraising ball back to life.

On November 23, the Queenstown Memorial Centre will wind back the clock to the 1920s for a Great Gatsby Ball raising funds for the charity.

The Cancer Society of New Zealand – Southland/Otago Division event is proudly sponsored by Naylor Love among a long list of other generous businesses.

Tickets cost $165pp and include a delicious dinner from local catering company Flying Trestles and complimentary refreshments, followed by an evening jam-packed with entertainment.

Cancer Society Event and Community Campaigns Co-ordinator Shantelle Cockroft-Gerken says it’s going to be a night to remember.

“There will be more than just a traditional ball and dinner – it’s going to be an evening bursting at the seams with divine food and amazing entertainment with an incredible line-up of local talent.

“We really hope the community rallies around us for this event because money raised goes straight back into Otago and Southland services, it’s not dispersed throughout the country.”

She says there’s already people enquiring about tables for end of year Christmas events.

A jazz band will kick off the evening followed by local stand-up comedian Hugo Huntington, comedy duo Wando and Simoe performing their interactive ‘magic’ show, music from RED Entertainment and a 1920s-style interactive, demonstration performance from Salsa Queenstown.

Cancer campaigner Blair Vining’s brother Shaun will speak during the night.

A selection of canapés and refreshments will be offered to guests at the beginning of the evening, followed by a banquet feast, finishing with a dessert platter. A cash bar will available on the night.

A range of items will be auctioned off including a premium economy return flight package to anywhere in Europe for two people, kindly donated by Singapore Airlines.

The ball runs from 7pm till late at the Queenstown Memorial Centre on November 23. Up to 23 tables of 10 are available, individual tickets $165, table of 10 $1650.

Tickets on sale from September 26 via Shantelle Cockroft-Gerken on shantelle.cg@cansoc.org.nz



