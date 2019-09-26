Police make further arrests over Operation Deadwood scam

Auckland City Police have arrested two males who were wanted for money laundering in relation to the Operation Deadwood investigation into a sophisticated phone scam.

The two men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested today and will be appearing in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on money laundering charges.

Police are still seeking any sightings of Manish Khan, 24, who has a warrant for his arrest for money laundering.

Anyone with details on his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Gillum by phoning 09 213 4300 or emailing DGCY32@police.govt.nz

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Today's arrests bring the total number of arrests to date for Operation Deadwood to 15 people.

Police enquiries are ongoing to identify and arrest other people involved in this alleged scam.

We want to remind the public that Police or any legitimate business will never ask you to transfer money over the phone and you should never give your personal details out to a stranger.

We ask anyone who has been a victim of this phone scam and has lost money to report it to Police by contacting your local Police station.

