Suspected leak identified in pressurised pipe



26 September 2019

A suspected minor leak has been identified on the pressurised pipe (known as the Atawhai rising main) leading to the Nelson North Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Today contractors at the plant identified an odour and inspected the pipe. They found what appeared to be a minor leak approximately 150 metres off Boulder Bank Drive in the Haven.

Work is already underway to urgently undertake any repairs needed. Contractors will be working at low tide to fix the issue and Council has put in place measures to minimise any impact from the suspected leak. The time required to undertake the repair will be determined by the tidal cycles and the nature of the work required.

The District Health Board Public Health Service has been advised. Signage warning against recreational activity has been erected along the Haven foreshore north of the city centre as a precautionary measure.

A permanent ban on shellfish gathering exists for the area. Signage will remain in place for at least two tidal cycles after the leak has been repaired.

