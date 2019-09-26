Free quit smoking sessions to be held

Quitting smoking is one of the best decisions you can ever make. To help people give up cigarettes for good, and in support of the Smokefree Aotearoa 2025 target, QLDC is working with local health services to provide several free quit smoking sessions throughout the Queenstown Lakes District.

Sessions will be held in Wānaka, Frankton and Queenstown in late September and October. They will be hosted by Southern Stop Smoking Service and dedicated Smoking Cessation Practitioner Debbie Swain-Rewi, who has more than ten years of experience helping people throughout the district quit smoking.

“While giving up smoking is hard, it’s also one of the best things you can ever do,” Mrs Swain-Rewi said.

“The benefits are immediately noticeable and, in the long run, can add years to your life. We recognise how hard is to quit on your own. This is why we’re holding these sessions for free; no appointment is necessary, and we encourage anyone and everyone to join in. The skills you learn will last a lifetime.”

QLDC People & Capability Director Meghan Pagey said she encouraged QLDC staff to take up the offer.

“We support all QLDC staff who want to quit smoking, and encourage them to make the most of these sessions,” she said.

“Giving up smoking has tremendous benefits. As this is a great opportunity we will make time for staff to attend sessions across the district. From a wellbeing perspective, we encourage other employers to do so as well.”

The Wānaka sessions will be held on 30 September, 7 October, 14 October and 21 October at the Lake Wanaka Centre from 12.00pm till 1.00pm. In Frankton, the sessions will be held on the same dates at the Queenstown Events Centre from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

In Queenstown, the sessions will be held at The Exchange Café from 12.00pm to 1.00pm on 3 October, 10 October, 17 October and 24 October.

There is no need to register – just drop in on the day for free advice and support.





© Scoop Media

