Update: Rakaia homicide

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested of Canterbury Police:

Police continue to investigate the death of Tony Waldron, a dairy farm worker and father of two, in Rakaia on 18 September.

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested said the enquiry team are making good progress and following strong lines of enquiry.

A scene examination at a second Gardiner’s Road property in Rakaia has been completed and the focus of the search has now moved to the Rakaia river bed.

The enquiry team have executed a search warrant at a property in Papanui in Christchurch and a scene examination is underway there.

A vehicle has also been seized and that too will be forensically examined in the coming days.

The enquiry team continue to work long hours and are leaving no stone unturned in the hunt for those responsible for Mr Waldron's death.

Police are still asking anyone with information that could assist the enquiry to contact them on 105 or go to the nearest police station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

