Turning climate change talk into real action through volunteering

New Zealand-founded volunteering app Collaborate says tomorrow’s Strike 4 Climate protestors must take action beyond the strikes.

Collaborate co-founder and CEO Poppy Norton is challenging students, parents, businesses and passionate individuals attending the Strike 4 Climate strikes to utilise more than just their voice following tomorrow’s protests.

“One of the best ways to contribute to your community is by speaking up about issues that matter. However, words alone are not enough. We’ve reached that point in the fight against climate change where we need to take action.

“Whether it’s transitioning the way we commute to work, altering the types of food we eat or becoming more conscious of the water and energy we consume, we all have the power to create change.

Poppy says a great way to take action on climate change is to sign up and volunteer with a related cause or group.

“Tomorrow’s protestors will display levels of passion that has the power to reshape the conservation around climate change. But that same energy must be used to act further. One way to do so is by getting out into the community and making a proper difference.

“Many of the organisations we partner with are working to address environmental and climate related issues in New Zealand and they are always hungry for fresh and passionate volunteers.

“Collaborate has plenty of opportunities available right across the country that work to address climate change. From planting trees to assisting with animal conservation projects, there are opportunities suited to every single Kiwi.

“For the sake of our country, and for the sake of future generations, change must occur now. Let’s act on our words and work to save the planet.”

Collaborate has pledged to shut down its operation during tomorrow’s protests, having joined the ‘Not Business As Usual’ alliance. Both its Christchurch and Wellington teams will be attending the protests in their regions during its closure.

