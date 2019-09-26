Arrests made following Manawatu organised crime operation

A covert operation involving Manawatu Police, the National Organised Crime Group and the Police Asset Recovery Unit has resulted in the dismantling of a sophisticated drug dealing and money laundering operation centred in Shannon.

Police have arrested nine people at a number of properties in Shannon and Palmerston North as a result of targeted activity over the past two days.

Assets worth an estimated $3 million including 37 high-performance vehicles and five properties, along with around $210,000 in cash, has been restrained by the Asset Recovery Unit.

Police have also recovered three firearms including an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a shotgun.

The arrests follow a long-running covert investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine and associated money laundering activity throughout the lower central North Island.

The investigation has seen officers from the Manawatu Organised Crime Group working alongside officers from the National Organised Crime Group based in Auckland, and the Asset Recovery Unit, based in Wellington.

"Police have this week made a substantial dent in drug dealing and other criminal activity in our community," says Central District Field Crime Manager, Detective Inspector Brent Matuku.

"Local officers alongside colleagues from national teams across the country have worked hard over a number of months to gather intelligence and build up a picture of offending that has now been severely disrupted.

“Police are committed to targeting and investigating those who engage in illegal activity, and holding them to account, so that our people and our communities are kept safe.”

“This is an example of great collaboration between Police in Districts and in national groups, which will have a significant and positive impact on the welfare of the community,” says Detective Inspector Greg Cramer from the National Organised Crime Group.

“The extensive assets generated by a small group through the sale of methamphetamine will have come at a huge cost to those who can least afford it.

“A sophisticated network has been dismantled and a clear message has been sent to those engaged in this predatory behaviour – if you are involved in the sale and distribution of illegal drugs you will be held to account, and have your assets seized.”

“The key function of the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act is to prevent criminals from benefiting from crime and causing further harm within communities,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Brent Murray from the Asset Recovery Unit.

“We encourage people to contact Police if they have any concerns over any suspicious financial activity, or people who may be accumulating wealth or assets with no legitimate means.

"Police encourage anyone who may have any information about drug-related offending to contact Police on 105.”

You can do so in confidence by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police also seized a large quantity of class A drugs.

A number of people have been charged and are due to appear in Palmerston North District Court over the coming days.

Two were due to appear today:

A 42-year-old man charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine for supply, participation in an organised group, and money laundering.

A 27-year-old woman charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply, participation in an organised group, and money laundering.

Three others are due to appear in court tomorrow:

Two men aged 42 and 37 charged with participation in an organised group, and money laundering.

A 36-year-old man charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Three further people are due to appear next week:

A 34-year-old woman, a 44-year-old man, and a 33-year-old woman charged with money laundering.

