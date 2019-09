Serious crash, Southern Motorway near Penrose

Police are responding to a serious crash on Southern Motorway near Penrose in Auckland.

The crash involving a car and motorbike happened at 6.54pm.

Early reports indicate one person has sustained injuries.

Two southbound lanes are expected to be closed for some time.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or avoid the area if possible.

