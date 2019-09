Hokitika River search continues

Police are continuing the search for the 9-year-old girl who was swept into the water at the Hokitika River mouth yesterday.

Overnight, a search of the river mouth was conducted at low tide.

Today a shoreline search will resume, and a helicopter will be deployed to access more remote areas.

Difficult sea conditions mean a water-based search cannot occur at this stage.

Police are also continuing to support the girl’s family at this difficult time.

