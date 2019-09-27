Aggravated robbery, Mount Maunganui

Police are appealing for information following an aggravated robbery in Mount Maunganui this morning.

Police received a report around 7:15am that two male offenders had entered a dairy on Oceanbeach Road, assaulting a staff member and taking off with cigarettes.

The staff member sustained minor injuries.

Police are actively seeking the offenders and are appealing for any sightings of them.

The first male was described as wearing a red and black Swanndri-style hooded jacket, black pants and a face mask.

The second man was described as wearing a black hooded jacket and black pants.

Police are also responding to a report of a vehicle found on fire at Harrisons Cut in Papamoa, which is believed to be connected to the robbery.

No one has been located with the vehicle.

Anyone who has information or who has seen anything suspicious in the Mount Maunganui and Papamoa areas this morning should call Police immediately on 111, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

