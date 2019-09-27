Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH2 Maunganui Road lane closure near Bayfair roundabout

Friday, 27 September 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: NZTA

27 September 2019

SH2 Maunganui Road lane closure near Bayfair roundabout this weekend

The NZ Transport Agency is advising that there will be a lane closure near the Bayfair roundabout this weekend, as part of the Bay Link project.

The outside lane for SH2 Papamoa/Baypark traffic will be closed between the Bayfair roundabout and Exeter Street from Saturday, 28 September from 7am to 7pm and Sunday, 29 September from 8am to 7pm.

One lane will remain open to traffic during this time. We will be monitoring traffic flows during the closures however road users can expect minor delays.

The lane closure will allow for stone column ground improvement work to be carried out during the day.

Some of this work may be noisy and nearby residents and businesses can expect some vibration as the stone column requires the use of heavy machinery.

We’d also like to reinforce to road users that temporary speed limits are in place throughout the Bay Link construction site for the safety of all road users and our construction workers.

We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience as we carry out work in this area.

ends

