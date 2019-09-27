Man in custody after incident in Hamilton



A 49-year-old man is in Police custody following an incident in central Hamilton overnight.

Police received a report around 9pm that a man was on the roof of a Victoria Street building.

Cordons were put in place and the power was switched off to the block to protect the safety of residents in the area.

Members from the AOS and the Police Negotiation Team attended and attempted to negotiate with the man over several hours.

A number of vehicles were damaged by items thrown from the roof.

A Police dog was injured during the incident but his injuries are not believed to be serious as this stage.

Distraction devices and Taser were deployed, and the man was taken into custody around 1:10am.

No shots were fired during the incident.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution but was soon discharged and remains in Police custody.

Police would like to thank the community for their understanding and patience while officers dealt with this serious situation, particularly while power was out and roads in the area were closed.

The man will appear in Hamilton District Court today facing a number of charges including assault, robbery, wilful damage and injuring a Police dog.

