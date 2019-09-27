Enliven supporting the journey to age equality



International Day of Older Persons is on Tuesday 1 October this year with the theme ‘The Journey to Age Equality’.

The theme supports the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal to recognise that development will only be achievable if it is inclusive of all ages.

Empowering elders in all dimensions of development, including promoting their active participation in social, economic and political life, is a way the UN believes it can ensure inclusiveness and reduce global inequalities.

“Enliven’s philosophy at its rest homes and retirement villages is to create elder-centred communities where people can find companionship, meaningful activity and purpose, while enjoying spontaneity and fun activities,” says Enliven Business Operations Manager Suzanne Simpson.

Enliven operates boutique retirement villages, elder-centred rest homes and specialist hospital and dementia care services across the lower North Island.

In many cases, elders can continue some of their existing activities after they move into an Enliven rest home or retirement village, such as teaching piano lessons, or providing homework support for students.

If someone has lived by themselves with a pet before moving into a home, Enliven can support them to bring their furry friend to live with them in their new home.

This year residents from the rest homes retirement villages have been gathering at different sites during the year to participate in different events.

So far events have included a New Year’s Day picnic, a 1950s themed dance, a quiz afternoon, karaoke and a mystery drive.

“Events like these help to build connections among Enliven residents, and create opportunities for lots of fun and spontaneity,” Suzanne says.

To find out more about what Enliven has to offer, visit www.enlivencentral.org.nz





