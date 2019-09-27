Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Earthworks reveal links to Hamilton’s wartime past

Friday, 27 September 2019, 9:21 am
Press Release: Hamilton City Council


Earthworks to complete Hamilton’s Ring Road and link to a future new bridge have unearthed tangible reminders of the city’s wartime past.

Remnants of bullets have been found in topsoil between Dey St and Cobham Dr, a site which housed ammunition factories during World War Two. The area is part of the works to extend Wairere Dr to Cobham Dr.

Hamilton City Council Development Group General Manager Chris Allen says the site’s history was known and processes were already in place to deal with any finds of this nature.

“We followed our site procedures and contacted police, specialised consultants, the archaeologist and our site engineers. We also had the Bomb Squad from Auckland on site to identify whether there was any risk of unexploded ammunition,” Mr Allen says.

Specialist staff will remove the material from the site before works can resume.

The ammunition factories were built in Hamilton after concerns the existing Auckland-based factory was liable to Japanese air attack. The first lots of ammunition were produced on 24 June 1942, a remarkable achievement as the decision to move the factory was only made five months earlier.

As well as the factories, there were guards’ huts, accommodation buildings and a storehouse, known as a magazine, for the millions of bullets before they were shipped to soldiers. Today only the distinctive brick building that was the magazine remains in what is now Flynn Park.

The Hamilton operation employed up to 1200 people, many of them women, including Claudelands resident Dorrie Connelly-Caitcheon, who ‘filled the top of bullets with lead’ as she described in an interview as part of the Hamilton Libraries Oral History Programme.

Interviewed by Christine Mauchline in 1995, Dorrie enjoyed working at the factory, making a lot of friends and meeting many workers who had moved from Auckland. She recalled being promoted to the examining room where she had to check the finished bullets for cracks or flaws but didn’t enjoy the role and went back to her former job.

The war effort saw many married women entering the workforce, Dorrie noting there were few married women working anywhere prior to the war. Images of women working in the factories, held by the National Library, include a note that 577 women worked there during the war.

The fragments of ammunition and other items found at the site will be removed in the next few days.

The Wairere Dr extension completes the city’s Ring Road, and works will see Cobham Dr raised to allow four-laned Wairere Dr to pass underneath and link to a future bridge over the Waikato River to Peacocke.

The Ring Road is expected to be complete early 2022.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


41 Events And 90 NZ Businesses: Climate Strike Friday

Tens of thousands of New Zealanders will stand united tomorrow, Friday 27th September for climate justice. Students will be striking from school, parents will be joining their kids and university students rallying in the thousands.Over 40 events have been organised nationwide by School Strike 4 Climate NZ in places such as Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch but also Karamea, Dunsandel and Great Barrier Island. More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 