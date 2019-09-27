Hokitika whitebaiting incident - family statement

Hokitika whitebaiting incident - name release and family statement



Police can now release the name of the girl who was swept into the water at the Hokitika River mouth yesterday.

She was 9-year-old Emily Branje, of Christchurch.

Police continue to search for Emily and are supporting her family at this difficult time.

Statement on behalf of the family of Emily Branje:

We are in shock and grief after receiving the news yesterday about our precious only child, Emily.

Emily had been spending school holidays with extended family in Hokitika.

This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us and we request privacy while we come to terms with what has happened.

ENDS

