Hokitika whitebaiting incident - family statement

Hokitika whitebaiting incident - name release and family statement
Police can now release the name of the girl who was swept into the water at the Hokitika River mouth yesterday.
She was 9-year-old Emily Branje, of Christchurch.
Police continue to search for Emily and are supporting her family at this difficult time.
Statement on behalf of the family of Emily Branje:
We are in shock and grief after receiving the news yesterday about our precious only child, Emily.
Emily had been spending school holidays with extended family in Hokitika.
This is a tragic, incomprehensible time for us and we request privacy while we come to terms with what has happened.
