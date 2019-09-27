Police seek Anthony Thomas

Police are asking for the public’s help locating 49-year-old Warakii Thomas, known as Anthony, who has a warrant out for his arrest.

He has connections across the central Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, and Rotorua areas.

Anyone with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to call 111.

You can also give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





