Police seek Anthony Thomas
Friday, 27 September 2019, 2:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the public’s help locating
49-year-old Warakii Thomas, known as Anthony, who has a
warrant out for his arrest.
He has connections across the
central Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, and Rotorua areas.
Anyone
with information about Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to
call 111.
You can also give information anonymously
through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
