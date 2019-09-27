Summer camping permits now online

The summer camping season officially opens on Sunday with the start of daylight savings and permits can now be bought online.

The new online system is designed to simplify the process and provide visitors with the key information for responsible camping in Tairāwhiti.

You can still buy permits from our customer service centres at Fitzherbert Street or Te Puia Springs, as well as at the Visitor iSites at Gisborne, Opotiki and Wairoa.

Council issues campers with rubbish bags and this year we have switched to a more environmentally-friendly paper bag option.

The permit charge is for the disposal of solid and liquid waste.

Additional rubbish bags can be purchased for $2 each.

Council successfully applied for a Tourism Facilities Development Grant through central Government that will enable more education and enforcement at summer camping areas.

The funding provides for two fixed-term visitor engagement officers, as well as operational costs for facilities, cleaning, septage collection and maintenance.

For more information or to buy a permit, visit the summer camping page





