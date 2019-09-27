State Highway 32 Western Bay Road opens to all traffic

Both lanes on SH32 Western Bay Road is now open to all traffic following the closure of one lane due to a minor slip that occurred earlier in the month.

The contractor has done a fantastic job to complete the repair work and safely reopen the lane in time for the weekend.

The Transport Agency would like to thank the local community for their patience during this time.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey this summer. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

• Twitter: twitter.com/NZTAwaibop

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

