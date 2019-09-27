Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hop in to Upper Hutt for some city centre fun

Friday, 27 September 2019, 3:48 pm
Press Release: Upper Hutt City Council

Friday, 27 September 2019

A game played in many countries which has been around since Roman times, children, big and small will enjoy the temporary addition to our city centre artworks and sculptures. A large, colourful hopscotch court has appeared on the Main Street footpath between Russell and Geange Streets—just in time for the school holidays. A collaboration between the Upper Hutt City Council and local artist, Kerrie Kubisch of Urban Owl Studio in Pinehaven, the Hopscotch court features birds, a fish, and a butterfly—all found in the Upper Hutt area.

Kerrie and her family have called Upper Hutt home for the past 14 years and her passion for the natural beauty of the Upper Hutt and Wellington area is clearly apparent in Kerrie’s work. “It’s important to me that our community is aware how great the area they live in is, and that we all should take care of it,” says Kerrie. “We have a paradise which we need to look after.”

Featuring colourful numbers and illustration, the hopscotch court also includes numbers and names in te reo, and is a fun way to get a little hoppiness in your day. So challenge the family, bring them in to town and test your skills on the giant hopscotch court. Share the fun you’re having by posting a photo or video on the City Centre Facebook page.

“We hope the Hopscotch will provide some free entertainment during the school holidays and over the coming summer months, providing children, and adults, with a little extra fun as they explore our city centre.” says Council’s Chief Executive, Peter Kelly.

