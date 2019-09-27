Week on our streets

Hamilton City Council is undertaking work on streets in various parts of the city over the next week to address safety issues and meet routine maintenance requirements.

All of this work is weather dependent and may be deferred in the event of rain.

Road users are encouraged to use alternative routes on the dates listed below if possible, to minimise traffic build-up and delays. However, where required, traffic management will be in place to ensure road users (including people on bikes and pedestrians) can navigate these areas safely while work is underway.

Thank you for your patience and understanding while these works are taking place – it is appreciated.

Upcoming projects:

Road closures for events

Commodore Ave (From Halcione Cl) will be closed for the Hamilton Half Marathon on 29 September from 6.30am – 11.30am. A detour will be in place while the event is on.

Milling and paving

• Anglesea St (from the Intersection of Knox St to Intersection of Collingwood St)

Anglesea St will be closed 29 September to 01 October for night works from 7:00pm to 6:00am. A detour will be in place while the works are undertaken.

• Lake Rd / King St Roundabout

Lake Rd / King St Roundabout will be closed 02 October and 03 October for night works from 7:00pm to 6:00am. A detour will be in place while the works are undertaken.

• Anglesea St

From the Intersection of Anglesea St / London St to 461 Anglesea St, Wel Network Faults will be undertaking works. The northbound left lane will be closed on 28 September from 7.00am – 6.00pm, while on the 29 September the northbound left lane will be closed from 5:00am to 6:00pm.

• Clarkin Rd

Work will take place for a watermain removal on Clarkin Rd from 30 September to 04 October 2019. Westbound Lane closure will be in place (from Clarkin Rd / Bankwood Roundabout to the Intersection of Clarkin Rd / La Quesne Pl). A detour will be in place.

• Ohaupo Rd/SH3 (near the Dixon Rd intersection)

We’re closing one lane on Ohaupo Rd/SH3 (near the Dixon Rd intersection) on 02 and 03 October while we move a water pipe across the road. Stop/go traffic management will be in place between 7pm and 6am. These works are part of the SH3 Peacocke roundabout enabling works. This is the first project underway for Peacocke which will be home to 20,000 Hamiltonians. For info https://www.hamilton.govt.nz/peacockeworks

• Courtney Ave

We will be constructing a raised pedestrian platform on Courtney Ave at the intersection of Courtney Ave & Aberdeen Dr from 30 September to 18 October. Most of the construction will take place during the holidays with our contractor Base Civil finishing off the job during the first week back to school. Any disruption will be minimised during the school peak morning and afternoon hours.

Bus Stop Upgrades

Four bus stops will be upgraded over the next three weeks. We will remove the old shelter, install new accessible kerbs and new shelter pads. The bus stops are:

• 255 Peachgrove Rd

• 84 Snell Dr

• 20 Hukanui Rd

• 138 Sandwich Rd

Temporary bus stops will be provided for the duration of the works.

Ongoing projects:

Road cycle improvements

Construction work along the length of Claudelands Rd continues next week. This project has now introduced a slower speed environment (30kmh), and new road markings to encourage motorists and people on bikes to share the road safely together, freeing up footpaths for pedestrians. Work will be carried out between the hours of 7pm and 6am and the bridge will be closed to motorists while work is underway. The footpaths will remain open and accessible at all times. A detour will be in place. For further information: https://ourhamilton.co.nz/on-the-move/work-tracking-to-schedule-on-claudelands-bridge/

Upgrade of traffic signals at intersection of Anzac Pde/Grey St

We’re continuing to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection of Anzac Pde and Grey St. Most of this work will be carried out at night between 9pm and 6am. Lane closures and minor delays should be expected. This work is anticipated to be completed by 10 October.

Improvements to intersection of London St /Barton St and London St/Harwood St

Work continues at the intersection of London St and Barton St and London St/Harwood St in the central city. This involves installing two raised pedestrian platforms and upgrading the footpath and berms in these areas. The majority of the work is taking place between the hours of 7am and 5pm, Monday to Friday and is due to be completed by 30 September 2019.

Tree works

The Council’s arborists will be working on a section of Peachgrove Rd on Wednesday, 2 October, from 9pm until 3pm. The crew will be removing a small group of liquidambar street trees near Marshall St, and to do the work safely, the road will be under stop/go control, with a road shoulder closure and temporary 30kmh speed restriction in place. The trees will be replaced in the 2020 planting season.





