Elle Macpherson experiences Auckland

Elle Macpherson, one of the world’s most recognisable faces, experienced some of Auckland’s local culture, cuisine and fashion today.

Supported by Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and Heart of the City, Britomart was the backdrop for a memorable powhiri delivered by Auckland-based The HAKA Experience.

Macpherson was also introduced to the work of Bobby Luke (Ngāti Ruanui), the young designer for the Campbell Luke label that showcased their collection for the first time at New Zealand Fashion Week this year. She also met Neville Findlay of iconic New Zealand fashion label Zambesi, whose distinctive aesthetic is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

She wrapped up her experience with a sweet treat from Miann café.

ATEED General Manager Destination Steve Armitage says today’s event fits with ATEED’s goal of putting Auckland top of the travel list for Australians.

“Elle is an Australian icon, a highly successful businesswoman and philanthropist, and recognised around the globe. To have her here and sharing her experiences of our region with her global followers is a boost for us, especially in reaching our trans-Tasman neighbours.

“Australia is a key market for Auckland and our latest figures show solid year-on-year growth. We have been focused for a number of years on campaigns to attract high-value Australian visitors for short breaks, and Elle’s visit is ideal for showcasing our city’s urban sophistication,” Armitage said.

Heart of the City Chief Executive Viv Beck said: “We have a unique offering here in the heart of our city, and to be able to show off some of the best of our creative talent, fashion and food offering in the beautiful Britomart setting, is an opportunity not to be missed.”

Macpherson is the keynote speaker at a fundraising event in Auckland tonight for The Rising Foundation, a charity that helps young people from at-risk communities reach their potential.

