"Serious crash in Palmerston North "

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash along Pioneer Highway in Palmerston North.

Police were called to the crash involving a motorbike and five pedestrians at 7.02pm.

Early reports indicate one person has sustained critical injuries.

Two other people sustained moderate injuries and have been taken to hospital.

The road is closed with diversions in place.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

