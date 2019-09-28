Arrests following Aggravated Robbery

"Arrests following Aggravated Robbery"

Comments to be attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner

Two Taranaki men are due to appear in the Tauranga District Court today following the aggravated robbery of the Omanu Superette yesterday.

The men, aged 38 and 30, are charged with aggravated robbery, arson and theft.

They were arrested in Mount Maunganui last night.

Tauranga Police would like to acknowledge the Public's assistance in locating the offenders.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

