Update: Serious Crash in Palmerston North
Saturday, 28 September 2019, 11:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
"Update: Serious Crash in Palmerston North "
A
two-year-old child has died following a serious crash along
Pioneer Highway in Palmerston North last night.
Police
were called to the crash involving a motorbike and five
pedestrians at 7.02pm.
Two other people are being
treated in Palmerston North Hospital.
The Police
investigation into the collision is
ongoing.
