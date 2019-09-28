Update: Serious Crash in Palmerston North

A two-year-old child has died following a serious crash along Pioneer Highway in Palmerston North last night.

Police were called to the crash involving a motorbike and five pedestrians at 7.02pm.

Two other people are being treated in Palmerston North Hospital.

The Police investigation into the collision is ongoing.

