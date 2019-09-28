Body of missing girl located, West Coast

Police have located the body of a young girl near the mouth of the Grey River near Cobden, on the West Coast this morning.

Police were alerted at around 8:30am.

While formal identification is still to be carried out, we believe it is nine-year-old Emily Branje, who was swept into the water at the Hokitika River mouth on Thursday 27 September.

Our thoughts are with her family at this tragic time.

We would like to thank all the volunteers and members of the public who assisted in the search for Emily.

