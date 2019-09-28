Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

1,000 sign petition for Kāpiti cheese workers

Saturday, 28 September 2019, 12:26 pm
Press Release: Gwynn Compton

27 September 2019
Huge show of support as 1,000 sign petition for Kāpiti cheese workers


With 1,000 people having signed the Save Kāpiti Cheese petition in one day, petition organiser and Kāpiti Coast mayoral candidate Gwynn Compton says it’s a huge show of community support for the 65 workers and their families facing redundancy at Fonterra’s Te Roto Drive factory in Paraparaumu.


“The Kāpiti cheese factory has been an integral part of the Kāpiti Coast for 35 years, and the fact that cheese carrying the iconic silhouette of Kāpiti Island is still produced here is a significant source of pride for our district. This is why Fonterra’s short-sighted decision to close the plant has been such a kick in the guts for our community,” says Mr Compton.


“Having 1,000 people sign their names in just one day to call on Fonterra to stop the closure is a huge show of community support for the 65 workers and their families. It also sends a clear signal to the cooperative, or any other interested parties who might be looking at purchasing the operation, that the people of Kāpiti will be right behind any attempt to help keep the successful story of cheese making in Kāpiti alive for another 35 years.”


Those looking to sign the petition are encouraged to visit www.savekapiticheese.nz and to also share the petition with their family and friends.


