NZ youth lead inspirational and passionate call for action



New Zealand youth have led masses of people in rallies across the country today calling for action on climate change.

Amnesty International Community Manager Margaret Taylor says it's time policymakers listen up or move aside.

“Masses of New Zealanders, led by our youth, have shown incredible unity and leadership today. From big cities to small towns, their determination to challenge leaders is an inspiration. The concrete, transformative, systemic changes needed are clear. It’s time for policymakers to rise to the challenge, or make way for those who will.”

She says the size and scale of the marches today shows that the general public knows what’s at stake.

“Everybody everywhere has the fundamental right to water, food and a safe home. Climate breakdown means human rights breakdown. The crowds today prove that hope still exists and we can have a brighter future…but vision must turn to action.”

