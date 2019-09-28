Update: Rakaia Homicide

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested of Canterbury Police:

Police are confident the investigation into the death of dairy farm worker Tony Waldron will be brought to a successful resolution.

Investigators are continuing to follow a number of positive lines of inquiry.

Mr Waldron, a father of two, was found dead at his Rakaia home on 18 September.

Police have now concluded a number of significant scene searches including a property in Papanui, a second farm property in Rakaia and an area along the Rakaia River bed.

Police are still asking anyone with information that could assist the enquiry to contact them on 105 or go to the nearest police station.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

