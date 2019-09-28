Body found in Bunnythorpe near Palmerston North

Please attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:

The body of a man was located on Friday night on the grounds of a residential address in Bunnythorpe near Palmerston North.

Police secured the scene overnight.

A scene examination took place today and will continue tomorrow.

While formal identification is still to be carried out, we believe we know the identity of the man and we are working to speak with his family.

The area has been cordoned off.

Scene guards are in place and will remain overnight.

