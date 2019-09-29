No further activity on Skippers Fire fire line overnight

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunday, 29 September 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Following the scrub fire at the bottom of Deep Creek, Skippers Canyon yesterday, helicopter crews have conducted a fly over to assess the situation and have reported no further activity on the fire line overnight.

Mark Mawhinney, Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer for Central Otago said this is pleasing to see and will be closely monitored throughout the day.

“Ground crews are about to head out to check the fire line up close and to ensure any hot spots haven’t been missed on the edges,” he said.

Mr Mawhinney said the forecasters are predicting more wind later today so this will be something that the crews will be preparing for this morning.

“We traditionally tend to see fire activity pick up in afternoons once the grass has had a chance to dry. Because of this, our primary aim this morning is to ensure the ground is nice and cold to reduce the chance of the fire getting away from us in the afternoon,” he said.

Skippers Road is open however it will be busy with Emergency Services vehicles, so road users are kindly asked to please only use Skippers Road if necessary.

A further update will be provided later this afternoon if required.

