Update: Fatality Pioneer Highway

Please attribute to Manawatu Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:

Police are working closely with both the Coroner and the family of the 2-year-old child that died on Saturday following a collision near Palmerston North.

The collision, involving a motorbike and a family of five riding bicycles on a shared cycle/walkway , happened just before 7pm on Friday 27 September.

“We are satisfied we have identified all of the parties involved and we expect to speak with them in the coming days,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan.

An update is expected later next week.

