Update: Body found in Bunnythorpe

Please attribute to Manawatu Area Investigations Manager, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan:

A post mortem will be conducted today on the body of the man located at a residential Bunnythorpe property on Friday 27 September.

Results of the post mortem, which are expected next week, will allow Police to both formally identify the man and understand how he died.

“The circumstances of this death are causing us considerable concern and we are carefully and methodically following our processes.

At this stage we are confident we know who this person is, however there is a formal procedure that must be followed,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Sheridan.

Police were able to allow the man’s family to be present while his body was taken from the property.

“This was very important to his whanau and we were pleased we could make this happen.”

An update is expected later next week.

