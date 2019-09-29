Sir John Walker opens new Bloom Living apartments

Sir John Walker opens new Bloom Living apartments

in Manurewa East.



Bloom Living officially opened the doors to its fifth Auckland freehold retirement development, Bloom Hirstich, on Saturday 28th September 2019.

Well-known local celebrity and Manurewa ambassador, Sir John Walker, was formally invited to cut the ribbon together with his wife, Lady Helen. A bronze plaque has been erected and unveiled at the opening to mark the special occasion.

James Klein, Bloom Living Founder, addressed the crowd and officially announced the development’s name: Bloom Hirstich. This name has been chosen as a lasting legacy to the Hirstich family who owned the historic Alfriston Vineyards on the site for over 70 years.

“Bloom Living was selected by the Hirstich family to develop the site, as they believed that our timeless, boutique, freehold apartments would enhance the area and benefit their community,” says Klein. “We’re thrilled to retain the Hirstich name and the connection to such an important local family.” To pay further tribute to the site’s history, grape plantings from the original vineyard have been transplanted onto the new site.

The opening event proved to be a huge success with plenty of positive comments flowing in and over 100 people in attendance. Attendees were treated to an onsite BBQ and refreshments by the Bloom Living team – and invited to explore the well-appointed, two-bedroom apartments designed for people aged 55 plus. Like Bloom Living’s other freehold retirement developments, the 47-apartment complex is expected to be a sell-out.

“The fundamental difference with Bloom Living is that the two-bedroom apartments can be owned outright”, explains Klein. “Apartments are sold as Freehold Unit Titles, meaning residents have 100% ownership of their apartment and retain all proceeds when it comes time to sell “We anticipate that Bloom Living will be of significant benefit to the Manurewa East area,” Klein says. “It means our residents can downsize from their family home and remain in the suburb they know and love, and enjoy quality, low maintenance, future-proofed living – with everything they need at their doorstep.”

Delighted owners can’t wait to move in

Now that major construction is officially complete, the first residents will move in during November. Local couple, Wally & Thelma Robins, purchased their Bloom Hirstich apartment off the plan in June, 2018, and have eagerly been watching the progress of development. They’ve now sold their home of many years and say they “can’t wait” to move into their brand new, low-maintenance freehold apartment.

Feedback from the guests at the opening was hugely positive. Comments included that the quality of the buildings are outstanding, the apartments are light and airy, the site itself feels very spacious and that the residents’ lounge is a fantastic asset, as are the shared gardens and outdoor green spaces. The fact that the apartments could be owned outright was highlighted as an important benefit for many.

About Bloom Living

Bloom Living was founded in 2010 by architects turned developers, James and Johanna Klein to fill a much-needed gap in the market for freehold retirement homes in Auckland. Since its inception, Bloom Living has completed five projects in the greater Auckland area, totaling 182 apartments. Completed developments include Bloom Takapuna, Bloom Pukekohe, Bloom Papatoetoe, Bloom Henderson and Bloom Hirstich.

Bloom Living’s boutique developments range from ten to 47 apartments – all

on freehold unit titles, with minimal body corporate fees, so that their owners can enjoy financial security in retirement. Buildings are designed and built by reputable industry experts and built for warmth, safety, security and comfort.

The locations of Bloom developments are carefully selected to ensure owners have easy access to local amenities such as medical facilities, shops, cafes, recreational facilities and public transport. This encourages residents to stay socially active and connected to their communities leading to a happy, healthier retirement.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

