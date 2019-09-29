Appeal for public help following Alexandra attempted robbery

"Appeal for public help following Alexandra attempted robbery"



Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man wanted in relation to a robbery at the Night and Day Diary in Alexandra.

At about 11pm yesterday Police received a report of an attempted robbery at the premises.

A man entered the dairy and threw a rock, breaking a glass cabinet.

He demanded money and cigarettes from the two shop workers who hid out the back while the incident occurred.

One of them sustained minor injuries after being cut by a shard of glass.

The man attempted to open the cigarette cabinet himself but when he was unsuccessful he fled on foot toward Killarney Street.

He is described as of solid build and was wearing what appeared to be a pillow case over his head.

Any members of the public that recognise this man or have any information about the incident are asked to contact Police on 105 or by going into the Alexandra Police Station.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

