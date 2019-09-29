UPDATE: Firearms incident in Ohakune

"UPDATE: Firearms incident in Ohakune"

Comments to be attributed to Central District Commander Superintendent Chris de Wattignar:

The search for a man who pointed a gun at two police officers before stealing a patrol car in Ohakune last night continues.

Armed Police today searched a number of properties in the Ohakune area but are yet to locate the suspect, Tama Michael Rawhiti.

Residents will continue to notice an increased Police presence and we’d like to thank them for their patience and support of our staff.

We believe Rawhiti is in possession of at least one firearm and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him should call 111 immediately.

Other information that may assist Police in locating him can be provided by calling 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

