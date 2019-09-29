Skippers Fire out and likely due to controlled burn

The scrub fire at the bottom of Deep Creek, Skippers Canyon is now out and most of the emergency crews will be sent home.

Mark Mawhinney, Deputy Principal Rural Fire Officer for Central Otago said the ground and helicopter crews had done a stellar job over the last 24 hours and will be pleased with the outcome of their efforts.

“After tackling the blaze yesterday, and conducting preparatory work this morning to ensure there were no flare ups, we have not found any hot spots along the perimeter,” he said.

“We will send most of the crew home this afternoon but will continue to monitor the situation with a few more checks today, and we will keep a close eye on the weather.”

Mr Mawhinney also advised the fire was likely caused by embers from a controlled burn which was left unattended.

“We have been relatively lucky with this one as there has been minimal damage to property, but this should serve as a reminder for us all. If you are doing a controlled burn, please keep an eye on your fire, stay alert to the changing conditions around you, and once you are finished please put the fire out completely,” he added.

