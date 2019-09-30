Update: Police continues to seek man who presented firearm

Central District Commander, Superintendent Chris de Wattignar:

Police continues to search for a man who pointed a firearm at two police officers in Ohakune on Saturday night.

Armed staff yesterday searched a number of properties in the Ohakune area and enquiries will continue today.

It’s an absolute priority to locate this man – 33-year-old Tama Michael Rawhiti.

Residents in the Ohakune area will continue to notice an increased Police presence and we’d like to thank them for their patience and support of our staff.

We’d also like to remind them that this man is thought to have a firearm so he should not be approached.

The officers involved in the incident are shaken but unhurt.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious or has any information on his whereabouts should contact Police immediately on 111.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.





© Scoop Media

