Update: Police continues to seek man who presented firearm
Monday, 30 September 2019, 8:28 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Central District Commander, Superintendent Chris de
Wattignar:
Police continues to search for a man
who pointed a firearm at two police officers in Ohakune on
Saturday night.
Armed staff yesterday searched a number of
properties in the Ohakune area and enquiries will continue
today.
It’s an absolute priority to locate this man –
33-year-old Tama Michael Rawhiti.
Residents in the Ohakune
area will continue to notice an increased Police presence
and we’d like to thank them for their patience and support
of our staff.
We’d also like to remind them that this
man is thought to have a firearm so he should not be
approached.
The officers involved in the incident are
shaken but unhurt.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious or
has any information on his whereabouts should contact Police
immediately on 111.
Information can also be provided
anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Festival Drug Testing: Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence
Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally...
“His message is abstain or die,” says KnowYourStuffNZ’s Managing Director, Wendy Allison. "His perspective is callous and deeply flawed...
“Drug checking shows these users the real risks, and provides information that will help reduce the chance of young people dying. Ball seems to prefer that people died for his moral views instead.” More>>