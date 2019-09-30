Tips from Police Ten 7 viewers leads to arrest in Tauranga
Monday, 30 September 2019, 8:53 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 37-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in the
Tauranga District Court this morning on a charge relating to
an alleged serious assault in Greerton which featured on
last week’s Police Ten 7 programme.
The man, arrested in
Te Puke yesterday, is facing a charge of wounding with
intent to cause grievous bodily harm arising from the
incident which happened on 10 April in the doorway of the
Chadwick Road, Greerton, Pizza Hut.
“Thanks to
information from the public as a result of Police Ten 7 our
staff were able to follow up and make an arrest,” said
Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto, Tauranga CIB.
The victim
is also appreciative of the public response which has
enabled the
arrest.
