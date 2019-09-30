Tips from Police Ten 7 viewers leads to arrest in Tauranga

A 37-year-old man has been arrested and will appear in the Tauranga District Court this morning on a charge relating to an alleged serious assault in Greerton which featured on last week’s Police Ten 7 programme.

The man, arrested in Te Puke yesterday, is facing a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm arising from the incident which happened on 10 April in the doorway of the Chadwick Road, Greerton, Pizza Hut.

“Thanks to information from the public as a result of Police Ten 7 our staff were able to follow up and make an arrest,” said Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto, Tauranga CIB.

The victim is also appreciative of the public response which has enabled the arrest.





