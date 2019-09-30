Barrier move on Brynderwyns under stop/go traffic control

The NZ Transport Agency advises there will be temporary stop/go traffic control this morning on SH1 on the south side of the Brynderwyns Hills.

Last week work began to repair a failed retaining wall on the northbound side of the road. Traffic was reduced to a single lane in each direction with a metal median barrier protecting the work site.

However a safety issue has been identified where there may be insufficient room for trucks in the northbound lane, says the Transport Agency’s Northland System Manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult . The median barrier will be moved back half a metre to widen the lane.

Traffic will be under stop/go control from 11am this morning for about three hours while a digger realigns the barrier and a new centre line is marked on the road. A 30 km/h speed limit is in effect on this part of the state highway.

“The safety of road users and our crews is our top priority. We thank freight operators and the travelling public for their patience and understanding while we make these changes.

“The Transport Agency acknowledges how critical this route is to Northland so we are trying to minimise disruption and get the job done safely and as quickly as possible.”

A retaining wall supporting the road failed in July after heavy rain and has to be replaced.

“We have to replace a timber pole retaining wall which is about 25 metres long. Weather permitting, we should be finished before Christmas,” says Ms Hori-Hoult.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

• Traffic updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic

• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl

• Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

• Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

