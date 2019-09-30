Incident, Wairakei Road, Christchurch

Please attribute to Canterbury District Commander Superintendent John Price:

Shortly after 4am this morning Police were alerted to a firearms incident on Wairakei Road, Burnside in Christchurch.

Police along with the Armed Offenders Squad and the Police Negotiation Team responded.

Upon arrival, Police found the bodies of an elderly man and woman at the address.

A firearm was also located at the scene.

A homicide investigation has been launched however Police are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident.

Experienced officers are working to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

We want to reassure residents, neighbours and the wider public there is no threat to anyone’s safety.

Events like these are very tragic and our thoughts are with those that knew the two people involved.

As a community it is very important everyone cares and looks out for each other especially in times of pressure and stress, and we ask that people ring Police or our partner agencies if they are experiencing this.

A scene examination is underway today and a post mortem will be carried out in the coming days.

The property remains cordoned off and Wairakei Road is open.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

