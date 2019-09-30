Council succeeds with Dog Control Act prosecution



A Glenview woman is prohibited from owning dogs for five years following a successful Dog Control Act prosecution by Hamilton City Council.

The trial last week in the Hamilton District Court was the culmination of an investigation by the Council’s Animal Education and Control Unit, and lengthy court process that started on June 16, 2018 after a mother of three was attacked on the front deck of the dog owner’s home.

The victim, who had been expected at the property by the dog owner but never made it to the front door, sustained injuries which required hospital treatment including a skin graft.

The dog had previously been classified as dangerous after a 2016 attack which featured notably similar circumstances.

The Council laid charges under Section 58 and Section 32 of the Dog Control Act.

The dog owner received:

12 months home detention

200 hours community service

An order to pay $5000 to Hamilton City Council to cover costs.

The dog owner, who the Council has opted not to name, cannot legally own a dog until June 2023.

Susan Stanford, Animal Education and Control Manager, says the Council is pleased with the outcome of the case.

“We take the safety of Hamiltonians seriously. This is a good example of the legal measures we can take to ensure dog owners meet their obligations and are held accountable when their dog causes serious harm,” Ms Stanford says.

“The sentencing has also brought some closure for the victim who after 15 months still feels the impact of the attack.”

Ms Stanford says the Council’s Animal Education and Control Unit takes a range of matters into account before pursuing a Dog Control Act prosecution – including the attitude and response of the dog owner after incidents occur.

Animal Education and Control Public Education Officer, Amanda Tucker, works with victims of dog attacks to help them understand how to read a dog’s body language and what to do if they find themselves faced with an aggressive dog.

