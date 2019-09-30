Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

0.1ha of Queen Mary Approved for Lease

Monday, 30 September 2019, 12:23 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

The council has agreed to lease a small section of the Queen Mary Historic Hospital Reserve to the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa for the purpose of a picnic area.


It was decided in the September council meeting that the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pool & Spa will be leasing approximately 1000m2 of the Queen Mary Hospital Historic Reserve for one year. The plan is to use this space for a picnic area in coordination with the new attractions going in at the pools and the expected increase in visitors.

The lease fits within the Queen Mary Historic Reserve Management Plan - which states the overall goal is to “preserve and enhance the historic and cultural values of the Queen Mary Hospital Historic Reserve and promote its use for the community and for business purposes in ways that are consistent with the values of ‘Wellness’ in its widest context”.

There is strong public interest in the Queen Mary Hospital Historic Reserve and this proposed lease was publically notified (opened for submissions) for one month from the 1st of August, 2019.

Chief Strategy and Community Officer Judith Batchelor said the lease was carefully considered and all public submissions read. “Council considered the application from the Thermal Pools and Spa and gave direct attention to each submission” she said. “We are confident the pools will maintain the environmental and historic integrity of the site while leasing it”.

Graeme Abbot, General Manager of the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa explained the pools and spa are happy with this result. “We are delighted council have approved the lease in principal and we are just awaiting the documentation” he said. “We believe the new cascade pools and Conical Thrill ride will increase our patronage this summer and are very pleased that we will have additional land to accommodate everyone comfortably”.

Find more from Hurunui District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


