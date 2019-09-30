Wreckage of light aircraft located
Monday, 30 September 2019, 12:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The wreckage of a light aircraft has been located in the
northern Tararua Ranges.
Police had been working with
RCCNZ and LandSAR to locate the plane since last
night.
Police can confirm the two male occupants of the
aircraft are deceased.
The aircraft was reported overdue
about 8:30pm yesterday after taking off from Foxpine.
The
wreckage was located around 7:30am today.
Police are
supporting our partner agencies and an examination of the
scene is underway.
The Civil Aviation Authority will
investigate the crash.
Police’s thoughts are with the
families of the two men involved at this tragic
time.
ENDS
