Wreckage of light aircraft located

The wreckage of a light aircraft has been located in the northern Tararua Ranges.

Police had been working with RCCNZ and LandSAR to locate the plane since last night.

Police can confirm the two male occupants of the aircraft are deceased.

The aircraft was reported overdue about 8:30pm yesterday after taking off from Foxpine.

The wreckage was located around 7:30am today.

Police are supporting our partner agencies and an examination of the scene is underway.

The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the crash.

Police’s thoughts are with the families of the two men involved at this tragic time.

