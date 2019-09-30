Concern Over Doubling of KCDC PR Staff
Monday, 30 September 2019, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Guy Burns
CONCERN OVER DOUBLING OF KCDC PR STAFF
Guy Burns, Deputy
Chair of the Paraparaumu Raumati Community Board says he is
concerned that Kapiti Coast District Council has doubled its
number of Public Relations staff in the last 5 years. (https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/in-depth/399918/councils-public-relations-spending-jumps-latest-figures-show)
“Public
Relations staff are perceived as spin-doctors; whose job is
to manipulate public opinion away from the cold truth of
reality. They can be a barrier between the public’s access
to truth and transparency.
“We face rapidly rising
rates, sky rocketing staff numbers and an appalling high
debt burden. The very fact that our Council has doubled its
number of PR staff, in a short time, is extremely worrying.
KCDC should be improving its website access to Council
documents so people can form their own opinions on the
information available; rather than relying on
spin-doctor’s manipulation of the facts.
This is my
view and not of the Raumati Paraparaumu Community Board as a
whole.
