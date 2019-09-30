Update - Body found in Bunnythorpe

Police can now confirm a homicide investigation has been launched in relation to the death of a man who was found at a residential property in Bunnythorpe on Friday 27 September.

A post mortem was completed yesterday.

Due to the results of the post mortem, the homicide investigation has been launched.

The man sustained serious injuries and while we are not able to detail the exact injuries, we are determined to find those responsible for his death.

A scene examination of the property where his body was found and the surrounding areas is ongoing and could be for the next couple of days.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

