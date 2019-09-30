Update - Body found in Bunnythorpe
Monday, 30 September 2019, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now confirm a homicide investigation has been
launched in relation to the death of a man who was found at
a residential property in Bunnythorpe on Friday 27
September.
A post mortem was completed yesterday.
Due
to the results of the post mortem, the homicide
investigation has been launched.
The man sustained serious
injuries and while we are not able to detail the exact
injuries, we are determined to find those responsible for
his death.
A scene examination of the property where his
body was found and the surrounding areas is ongoing and
could be for the next couple of
days.
