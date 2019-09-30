Murder charge in Michael McGrath investigation

Please attribute to Detective Inspector Kylie Schaare, Field Crime Manager, Christchurch Police:

Christchurch Police today arrested a 51-year-old Christchurch man and charged him with the murder of missing Halswell man Michael McGrath.

The arrest comes after two years and four months of tireless investigation by the team investigating Michael’s disappearance.

I would like to acknowledge the commitment, resilience, patience and professionalism shown by the investigation team and those involved in this case.

Our thoughts are with the McGrath family today as they come to terms with the fact that the arrest confirms their worst fears.

While Michael’s family were realistic that he would not be found alive, I am sure a small part of them hoped they were wrong.

They and those who were close to Michael will be grieving and processing today’s arrest.

The arrest is another step in this journey and now there will be a judicial process to follow.

For that reason no further details will be released about the investigation or the person arrested at this time.

The family of the accused will also be in shock processing today’s arrest.

Through no fault of their own they have found themselves in a very difficult situation and I ask for their privacy to be respected.

