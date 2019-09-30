Waimakariri Bluffs rock scaling

30 September 2019

Waimakariri Bluffs rock scaling – longer closure work completed, shorter delays for road users over summer

The NZ Transport Agency’s rock scaling safety work using abseilers on SH73 at Waimakariri Bluffs has progressed well in the past fortnight.

Please note, the longer delays anticipated for this initial work at the Waimakariri Bluffs are now completed.

Road users should anticipate no more than 10-15 minutes delays between 7.30 am and 5 pm at this site from 30 September (today) until the end of January 2020, unless otherwise notified.

Outside these times, the highway will continue to have one lane access controlled by traffic signals, with short delays.

The Transport Agency thanks all users of the Arthur’s Pass route for their patience in recent days, particularly while the guardrail had to be replaced at Porters Pass after the recent fire destroyed it, adding another delay to the trip. That work will soon be completed.

For more information on this work programme, see earlier release here: https://nzta.govt.nz/media-releases/waimakariri-bluffs-rockfall-risk-reduction-work-upcoming-sh73/

Drivers are advised to build in extra time on this route over the summer months, says Transport Agency Portfolio Manager Colin MacKay.

Please slow down and take extra care driving through both sites, he says.

