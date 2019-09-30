Serious incident, Prebbleton
Monday, 30 September 2019, 5:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A 4-year-old has died following an incident involving a
forklift at a residential property on Robinsons Road,
Prebbleton, this afternoon.
Police were alerted around
1.50pm.
The child received medical attention, however
sadly died at the scene.
Police offer their sympathies to
the family during this tragic time.
Worksafe NZ has been
advised.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Festival Drug Testing: Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence
Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally...
“His message is abstain or die,” says KnowYourStuffNZ’s Managing Director, Wendy Allison. "His perspective is callous and deeply flawed...
“Drug checking shows these users the real risks, and provides information that will help reduce the chance of young people dying. Ball seems to prefer that people died for his moral views instead.” More>>