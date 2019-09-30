Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating our older persons

Monday, 30 September 2019, 5:16 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

It’s time to embrace elders around the world for one very special day on 1 October 2019.

The International Day of Older Persons, first declared by the United Nations in 1990, celebrates older people and raises awareness of the issues affecting them.

The first of October is especially significant for the people of Hamilton where more than 12% of the population are 65 years and older. Hamilton was the first city in New Zealand to join the World Health Organisation’s Age Friendly Global Network of Cities and Communities and Hamilton City Council remains committed to ensuring older residents are able to continue to enjoy all the city has to offer.

This year’s theme for the day is The Journey to Age Equality. The idea is empowering older people in all dimensions of development including promoting their active participation in social, economic and political life is one way to ensure their inclusiveness and reduce inequalities.

Several events will take place at community facilities across the city to mark this special day including the following:

Glenview Library – 10.30AM – Memory Morning Tea
Attendees are invited to have morning tea together while discussing memories sparked by vintage and reminiscence items reminding them of their younger years.

St Andrews Library – 10.30AM – Grandpa Storytime
An Intergenerational Storytime for grandfathers and their grandchildren.

Chartwell Library – 11AM – Intergenerational Storytime
A morning Intergenerational Storytime for young and old alike.

Central Library – 2PM – Intergenerational Storytime
An afternoon Intergenerational Storytime for young and old alike.

Dinsdale Library team members will also host an outreach Intergenerational Storytime at Western Community Centre, and the Hillcrest team will visit Hilda Ross Retirement Village to host an outreach Book Chat.

Waterworld will host a 30-minute introductory class in Hydro Fit and Aqua Zumba at 9.30am. Hamilton Age Concern will run a number of activities and Life Unlimited will be launching a series of Mobility Scooter Safety Awareness courses at the Celebrating Age Centre from 10:30am-12:30pm.

These activities all contribute to the vision of Hamilton’s Age Friendly Plan. While it is important to recognise our older residents on 1 October, the Age Friendly Plan is a community-led, collaborative plan to improve the lives of older Hamiltonians over the next four years.

You are welcome to read the plan at hamilton.govt.nz/agefriendly


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Festival Drug Testing: Lives At Risk As Ball Ignores Evidence

Darroch Ball, Law and Order Spokesperson for New Zealand First, does not support drug checking as a harm reduction strategy and is currently blocking a clarification of the Misuse of Drugs Act that would allow the service to be implemented nationally...

“His message is abstain or die,” says KnowYourStuffNZ’s Managing Director, Wendy Allison. "His perspective is callous and deeply flawed...

“Drug checking shows these users the real risks, and provides information that will help reduce the chance of young people dying. Ball seems to prefer that people died for his moral views instead.” More>>

 
 

Ad Nauseam: The Parliament Video Advertising Ban

The National Party have recently been warming up for the coming election campaign with “attack ads”. Clips from Parliament TV edited particularly for social media... They are also very obviously against Parliament’s rules. More>>

ALSO:

Big: 170,000 New Zealanders Strike For Climate

From large cities to small towns, strikes were held in 45 locations around the country. 80,000+ people attended the Auckland strike, which was held in collaboration with 4TK - 4 Tha Kulture. 40,000+ people attended the Wellington strike, which was co-hosted by the 350.org Pacific Climate Warriors. More>>

ALSO:

The Kids: Greens Announce Plan To Extend The Voting Age

The Green Party has added voting at 16 to the Green Party priorities for electoral reform set out in Golriz Ghahraman’s Strengthening Democracy Bill... “They’re allowed to leave home, learn to drive, work and pay taxes, they should be allowed to elect politicians making decisions about their future”. More>>

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 