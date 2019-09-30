Celebrating our older persons

It’s time to embrace elders around the world for one very special day on 1 October 2019.

The International Day of Older Persons, first declared by the United Nations in 1990, celebrates older people and raises awareness of the issues affecting them.

The first of October is especially significant for the people of Hamilton where more than 12% of the population are 65 years and older. Hamilton was the first city in New Zealand to join the World Health Organisation’s Age Friendly Global Network of Cities and Communities and Hamilton City Council remains committed to ensuring older residents are able to continue to enjoy all the city has to offer.

This year’s theme for the day is The Journey to Age Equality. The idea is empowering older people in all dimensions of development including promoting their active participation in social, economic and political life is one way to ensure their inclusiveness and reduce inequalities.

Several events will take place at community facilities across the city to mark this special day including the following:

Glenview Library – 10.30AM – Memory Morning Tea

Attendees are invited to have morning tea together while discussing memories sparked by vintage and reminiscence items reminding them of their younger years.

St Andrews Library – 10.30AM – Grandpa Storytime

An Intergenerational Storytime for grandfathers and their grandchildren.

Chartwell Library – 11AM – Intergenerational Storytime

A morning Intergenerational Storytime for young and old alike.

Central Library – 2PM – Intergenerational Storytime

An afternoon Intergenerational Storytime for young and old alike.

Dinsdale Library team members will also host an outreach Intergenerational Storytime at Western Community Centre, and the Hillcrest team will visit Hilda Ross Retirement Village to host an outreach Book Chat.

Waterworld will host a 30-minute introductory class in Hydro Fit and Aqua Zumba at 9.30am. Hamilton Age Concern will run a number of activities and Life Unlimited will be launching a series of Mobility Scooter Safety Awareness courses at the Celebrating Age Centre from 10:30am-12:30pm.

These activities all contribute to the vision of Hamilton’s Age Friendly Plan. While it is important to recognise our older residents on 1 October, the Age Friendly Plan is a community-led, collaborative plan to improve the lives of older Hamiltonians over the next four years.

You are welcome to read the plan at hamilton.govt.nz/agefriendly





